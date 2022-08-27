Death toll amid floods crosses 1,000: NDMA data shows

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued the data on life and property damage in the country in the last 24 hours amid floods and heavy rainfall, ARY News reported.

According to the data issued by the NDMA, another 119 people lost their lives to the calamity in the last 24 hours. 74 people from Sindh, 31 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, from Balochistan, six from Gilgit Baltistan, and one person from Azaad Kashmir were reported dead in the last 24 hours. While 71 people suffered injuries in the last 24 hours, the NDMA reported.

NDMA told that a total of 1033 people, including 238 from Balochistan, 226 from KPK, and 38 from Azaad Kashmir have lost their lives to floods since June 14, 2022. A total of 456 men, 207 women and 348 children have been reported dead since June 14, the NDMA added. While another 1527 people have suffered injuries since June 14, they added.

Moreover, the NDMA told that over 662446 homes were damaged, while another 287412 homes have been completely demolished in the country due to floods and rainfall. Over 7,19,558 cattle have also been reported dead amid the calamity, they added.

Multiple highways including the N-25 Highway in Balochistan, and N-70 from Loralai to Dera Ghazi Khan, Natlar, Ghazar, Shandor, and Shashpar Valley roads in Gilgil Baltistan have been closed due to flood-related incidents.

Also Read: NDMA continues relief activities in Balochistan flood-hit areas

The NDMA added that, in Sindh, over 2328 km of roads have been damaged due to floods. While 149 bridges have been damaged or demolished in the floods.

Comments