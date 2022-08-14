NDMA continues relief activities in Balochistan flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) continued its relief operation in flood-hit areas of Balochistan as it has sent more relief goods for the affectees on Sunday.

According to details, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is continuing to provide emergency aid to the flood victims, most of the relief goods have been delivered to the affected areas of Balochistan.

The spokesperson of NDMA says that ration bags have been provided to 39 thousand people, tents have been delivered to more than 45,000 victims, six thousand tarpaulins, seven thousand mosquito nets and more than three thousand blankets have been provided to the Balochistan flood-hit areas.

According to NDMA, 55 d watering pumps and 50 generators were also sent, other relief items include kitchen sets, hygiene kits and chemical spray machines.

The fresh shipment sent today includes tarpaulins, blankets, mosquito nets, 200 school tents and 35 generators and 30 watering pumps for 60,000 people.

At least six more people had been killed in rain-related incidents in Balochistan, taking the overall death toll in the province to 188. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), six more people were reported to have been killed after being swept away in flash floods in the Killa Abdullah district Floods have also caused the suspension of the Quetta-Karachi highway. It has washed away small bridges including the Lunda bridge at Uthal.

