Death toll in Thatta boat incident mounts to eight

THATTA: The death toll in Thatta boat capsize incident climbed to eight as divers of the Pakistan Navy retrieved the body of one more fisherman from the sea, ARY News reported on Thursday.

16 fishermen were drowned on Sunday when their boat capsized into the sea. So far eight bodies have been fished out from the sea.

Following the incident, a search led by the Pakistan Navy to trace missing fishermen of the capsized boat began. Navy’s helicopters and boats are carrying out operation for the survivors and bodies of the untraced fishermen.

The rescue teams facing difficulties due to rough weather and fast winds.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had also directed the divisional administration to make all out efforts to search the missing fishermen.

Moreover, Commissioner Hyderabad imposed seven days’ ban on fishing in sea and canals in Thatta, Sujawal and Badin districts under section 144.

In a deadly boat capsize incident in the same area in December 2017, 21 people were died when an overloaded boat carrying devotees to a shrine for an annual festival and pilgrimage capsized after being battered by strong winds near Mirpur Sakro.

The boat was 10 nautical miles away from the coastal town of Buhara in Thatta district when the incident took place.

