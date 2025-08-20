Death toll rises to 15 as heavy rains wreak havoc in Karachi

KARACHI: The death toll from rain-related incidents in Karachi has risen to 15 as the devastating impacts of heavy monsoon showers are still being felt after the city witnessed urban flooding on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, five people were killed when a wall collapsed in in Gulistan-e-Johar, while another child lost his life in a similar incident in Orangi Town.

Electrocution incidents also claimed lives in several areas of the city. One person died from an electric shock in New Karachi, and two others were electrocuted in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

In addition, bodies of two drowning victims were recovered — one from a drain near Guru Mandir and another from Khameeso Goth. Two more individuals lost their lives near Natha Khan, and one man died from electrocution near Shahrah-e-Faisal.

A fire broke out at a petrol pump near Malir 15, resulting in the death of one person who was severely burnt.

It is to be noted here that heavy rain had caused urban flooding in several areas of Karachi, leaving roads submerged and the city’s routine activities paralyzed.

Read More: Karachi Rains: LIVE UPDATES for August 20-21, 2025

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that Karachi will have to be dug up again, if 100-meter rainwater drainage system is to be built,

During his emergency visit to the city amid rains, Murad said that a state-of-the-art drainage infrastructure is crucial to mitigate the impact of future floods and ensure the city’s resilience.

He also presided over an emergency meeting to assess the situation and direct ongoing dewatering efforts, emphasised the need for continued vigilance as more rain is forecast.

Murad said that the city is working to recover from severe flooding following heavy rains that inundated the area on Tuesday.