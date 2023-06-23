Titanic Submersible: Did this 2013 post ‘predicted’ the disaster?

Deborah Grattan from Ireland became an internet sensation after her eerie dream similar to the tragic sinking of the Titan submersible during the Titanic wreckage expedition went viral.

Deborah Grattan, an Irish musician and DJ, wrote that she dreamt of tragedy striking an “evil” billionaire’s expedition to the Titanic wreckage in her Facebook post in 2013.

“Had a weird dream that an evil billionaire started doing submarine trips down to [the] Titanic and somehow pumped water out of parts of it but then it turned to disaster on its maiden outing…prob make a good movie,” she wrote.

It may not be an accurate prediction of the sinking but is shocking.

Her dream regarding the Titan’s sinking is not the first to have come true. An episode of ‘The Simpsons‘ showed a similar incident.

The hair-raising scene showed protagonist Homer Simpson and his long-lost Mason Fairbanks setting out on an underwater mission to find treasure in singular submarines.

“Today I am filled with joy,” Mason Fairbanks says. “Searching for treasure with my long-lost son. My dream for each of you is that you find the happiness I feel today.”

During the expedition, the father-son duo find a shipwrecked boat with two boxes full of treasure. Homer Simpson challenged his friends by saying that the family found the treasure and will show it to them after getting to shore.

He gets stuck in his submarine and falls unconscious after oxygen runs out.



It is to be noted that the ill-fated voyage, facilitated by Oceangate, started on Sunday with Pakistani businessman and his son, Shahzada and Suleman Dawood along with British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet and the CEO of the vessel’s operator OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rush were on board.

It st contact with the surface shortly after it began. A multinational rescue operation got launched.

Oceangate, on Thursday, announced that all five passengers have died.