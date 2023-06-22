29.9 C
Titanic Submersible: Man who cancelled trip speaks up

Chris Brown from the United Kingdom was lucky after backing out from the ill-fated Titanic wreckage expedition on the Titan submersible due to security concerns and high risks.

The submersible, named Titan, began its expedition – facilitated by Oceangate – to the wreckage of Titanic TI at 8:00 am on Sunday and had been due to resurfacing seven hours later. A multinational search and rescue operation got launched to find the ill-fated submersible.

Oceangate, in a statement on Friday, announced that all five passengers passed away in the ill-fated expedition.

According to the British news website The Independent, Chris Brown – a digital marketing businessman – signed on the Titan submersible expedition with the late British billionaire Hamish Harding.

Chris Brown explained the reason for going on the trip. 

“Being a modern-day adventurer interested in pushing the boundaries of our knowledge of places that people go to… the Titanic is obviously an iconic wreck,” he reportedly said. “It’s a chance for an expedition, an exploration and adding a bit of science into the situation.”

He paid the initial deposit but backed out after knowing that Oceangate was cutting corners. He claimed the submersible’s ballast had “old scaffolding poles”. 

Chris Brown said its controls were based on computer game-style controllers.

“Eventually I emailed them and said, ‘I’m no longer able to go on this thing. I asked for a refund after being less than convinced,” he said.

He said the risks were extremely high.

