Did ‘The Simpsons’ show predict Titanic submersible disappearance?

American comedy show ‘The Simpsons‘, which has made accurate predictions over the years, was in the news again – this time for a scene which resembles the tragic disappearance of the Titanic submersible.

The submersible, named Titan, began its expedition to the wreckage of Titanic TI at 8:00 am on Sunday and had been due to resurface seven hours later. A massive search and rescue operation to find the 21-foot-long submersible, which lost contact during the expedition to Titanic wreckage.

The hair-raising scene showed protagonist Homer Simpson and his long-lost Mason Fairbanks setting out on an underwater mission to find treasure in singular submarines.

“Today I am filled with joy,” Mason Fairbanks says. “Searching for treasure with my long-lost son. My dream for each of you is that you find the happiness I feel today.”

During the expedition, the father-son duo find a shipwrecked boat with two boxes full of treasure. Homer Simpson challenged his friends by saying that the family found the treasure and will show it to them after getting to shore.

He gets stuck in his submarine and falls unconscious after oxygen runs out.

Homer Simpson woke up from a coma after three days in the episode.

A multinational mission to find a missing submersible near the Titanic wreck is still focused on rescuing the five-member crew alive, the US coast guard insisted Thursday, despite fears that the vessel’s oxygen may already have run out.

Two more unmanned subs were deployed Thursday as the massive hunt for the Titan, lost somewhere in a vast swathe of the North Atlantic between the ocean’s surface and more than two miles (nearly four kilometers) below, moved to the critical stage.

Based on the sub’s capacity to hold up to 96 hours of emergency air, rescuers had estimated that the passengers could run out of oxygen in the early hours of Thursday.