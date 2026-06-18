Decision on Geneva meeting soon, says Iran's Baghaei

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei has said that the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States has now been formally signed by the presidents of both countries, with the text finalized and the agreement officially in effect.

“The memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States was agreed to be signed digitally,” Baghaei said. “No signing ceremony will be held in Switzerland,” Esmaeil Baghaei told the IRIB’s News Network.

A decision on whether the meeting will ultimately go ahead is expected within the next few hours, he maintained and added that the participation of the negotiating teams in Geneva remains on schedule.

Regarding maritime operations, Esmaeil Baghaei stated: “Iran will charge fees for services in the Strait of Hormuz. This mechanism and arrangements for managing the strait are being drafted. We began consultations with Oman long ago and have spoken with some other countries.”

He further noted that Iran retains the option of reducing the enrichment level of its enriched uranium.

Speaking on Iran’s missile programme, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stressed that it is not a subject open to negotiations. He also confirmed that Iranian nuclear material will not be transferred outside the country.

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“We have said from the beginning that enriched nuclear material will not be transferred out of Iran. Dilution of enriched material is not a new option. It has now been introduced as an option to close the door on other possibilities,” he said.

“The unacceptable option for us is the transfer of enriched nuclear material abroad,” Baghaei added.

Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei stated that, for the next 60 days, the other party should refrain from increasing its military presence in the region and should not impose any new sanctions.

The United States, he added, is obliged to remove obstacles preventing Iran from accessing its frozen assets.

Baghaei also reiterated that Iran strongly opposes any attempt by other countries to discuss or dictate matters relating to its missile capabilities.