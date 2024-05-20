Deepika Padukone rubbishes surrogacy rumours

Bollywood A-lister Deepika Padukone shut down surrogacy rumours as she debuted a visible baby bump on her recent outing.

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone gave a break to all the rumours, suggesting that the couple is going surrogate way for their first pregnancy, after she debuted a visible bump, despite wearing an oversized shirt, on a recent outing at the Bandra polling booth with her husband Ranveer Singh, to cast their votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Basking in her pregnancy glow, Padukone twinned with her husband in a crisp white shirt and a pair of blue denim for the outing, paired with tan slip-on sandals and black sunnies.

In the paparazzi videos doing rounds on social media, the doting dad-to-be carefully held his wife’s hand to escort her inside the polling booth.

Pertinent to note here that Bollywood A-listers Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced their first pregnancy in February this year. With a baby-themed graphic image on Instagram, the parents-to-be announced that they will welcome their little bundle of joy in September this year.

