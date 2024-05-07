Alia Bhatt accused of ‘copy-pasting’ Deepika Padukone… AGAIN!

With her floral saree, by ace couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee, for the Met Gala 2024 red carpet, Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt has been accused of ‘copying’ fellow A-lister Deepika Padukone once again, by social users.

While the fashionista undoubtedly looked stunning with her freckled makeup and braided hairstyle, adorned with modern traditional jewels, netizens have dug up an old picture of her contemporary, Deepika Padukone from an awards event a few years ago, when she wore a similar floral-appliqued, tulle creation, with a resembling long train, by the same designer.

A social user posted a side-by-side collage of the two celebrities in their Sabyasachi moments, pointing out the striking resemblance between the two pieces, as they accused the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor of copying Padukone once again.

In the comments section of the post, titled, “Sabyasachi has to stop copy-pasting his old looks,” a netizen wrote, “He has been called out before, but nope,” while another pointed out, “Katrina also wore it at her wedding, and it’s ever closer with the same green colour palettes. Sabya should have given her a lehenga instead or something.”

“I was telling y’all that these designs are common in India. Sabya himself has rinsed and repeated it so many times. Aloo looked beautiful and embrodery was amazing but was this a MeT GALA worthy look, no. And Alia should really blast on Sabya, man,” one more penned.

“Alia should have opted for Gaurav Gupta or Rahul Mishra, Sabya’s designs are so repetitive it sore to the eyes now,” a fourth suggested.

