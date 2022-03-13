Deepika Padukone recalls Bollywood film Om Shanti Om’s casting

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone revealed of landing a role in the superhit film Om Shanti Om without an audition.

The Happy New Year star, the wife of fellow Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, said that the role was handed on a “silver platter”.

“They never auditioned me,”0 the Om Shanti Om star said as quoted in the report. “Even today, I look at [the director, Farah Khan,] and I’m like, ‘What were you guys thinking?’”

The 36-year-old added: “My first experience was almost served to me on a platter. I was so well presented and so well taken care of that I thought that’s just the way it’s going to be; that the director would always make sure that I act well, and that my diction is on point and I’m looking amazing.”

The actor, who is the founder of Ka Productions, said she has the power to change things that have been ignored as an actor while being a producer.

“I think it really gives me an opportunity to change a lot of things that I’ve seen go amiss as an actor. Things are just brushed under the carpet. I’m that person who will always question why things are being done a certain way, even if they’d been done the same way for many, many years,” she said.

Moreover, the Ram Leela star believes in production teams should be compensated for working overtime.

She said: “I think it’s important for the crew to be compensated for [overtime]. And if you do go over, you have to ensure that everyone gets at least a 12-hour turnaround. You can’t finish at midnight and then expect everyone to be back on set at seven in the morning.”

