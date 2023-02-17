Deepika Padukone spotted flying in economy class; Fans react

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has left fans shocked albeit surprised as she was spotted flying in an economy-class flight recently.

A widely-circulated video of the A-list actor has left fans in awe and equally surprised as the ‘Padmaavat’ actor took an economy-class flight on IndiGo airlines. Though the actor seemed to have kept a low profile on her travel, the eagle-eyed fans spotted her and quickly recorded a video.

Dressed in an orange and blue jacket and matching cap with oversized glasses, the celeb was seen making her way to the washroom on the airplane, escorted by her bodyguard, when an over-enthusiastic fan recorded her on the phone camera.

[Video] Deepika Padukone spotted by a fan on a flight🧡 pic.twitter.com/Q31WcyPII7 — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) February 15, 2023

The person also tried to approach her and said, “Hi Deepika [Padukone]” but the diva didn’t seem to notice.

The clip was shared by a Twitter user on the social site and netizens have quite a few hilarious reactions to it. “Why am I never in those flights 😭” a social user regretted, while another wondered, “Is she going to toilet?? Never thought DP would ever use flight toilets.”

“Poor girl, everyone staring . It would put me in an anxiety attack,” a third felt bad for Padukone.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone is still basking on the success of her last release ‘Pathaan’, ruling the Box Office for over three weeks, with a total collection amounting to INR970 crores.

Shahrukh Khan reveals Deepika Padukone’s stylist for ‘Besharam Rang’

Next in the kitty, she has a cameo appearance in Shahrukh Khan-led ‘Jawan’, while her full-length lineup includes ‘Fighter’ and ‘Project K’.

