Shahrukh Khan reveals Deepika Padukone’s stylist for ‘Besharam Rang’

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan revealed the stylist behind the look of Deepika Padukone in ‘Besharam Rang’ from ‘Pathaan’.

On Tuesday morning, the megastar hosted yet another #AskSRK session on his Twitter handle and gave some fun and sassy replies to the questions asked by his fans on the micro-blogging site.

Bahut din ho gaye….hum kahan se kahan aa gaye….I think it’s only fair to do a bit of #AskSRK to update ourselves. Let’s keep the questions fun please….let’s start! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

One of the Twitter users posted a picture of his youngest child, Abram with his ‘Pathaan’ heroine, Deepika Padukone from what looks like the shoot of ‘Besharam Rang’ and asked, “Sir what is Abram doing on sets ?? Is he assistant director of pathaan ??”

Being his witty self, SRK replied, “Ha ha no he is the stylist,” possibly hinting at the questionable attire of the actor in the song which stirred several controversies.

Ha ha no he is the stylist!!!!! Ha ha https://t.co/4jU3Q9BW79 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

In the same session, another tweep asked Khan about his first gift to his wife, Gauri, to which the doting husband replied, “If I remember correctly it’s been what 34 years now….a pair of pink plastic earrings I think.”

If I remember correctly it’s been what 34 years now….a pair of pink plastic earrings I think… https://t.co/pRY2jxl41B — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

Moreover, Khan acknowledged his fans for all their love to ‘Pathaan’ as he hoped to continue to entertain the audiences with his work.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahrukh Khan is currently basking in the super success of ‘Pathaan’. The Siddharth Anand directorial headlined by Khan with Deepika Padukone and John Abrahan has ended the dry spell of Bollywood cinema and is set to cross the coveted milestone of INR1000 crore with its business.

The film currently stands as the fifth highest-grossing Indian film with INR953 crores in its lifetime ticket sales. ‘Pathaan’ follows ‘RRR’, ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’, ‘KGF Chapter 2’ and ‘Dangal’.

