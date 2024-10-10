New mom Deepika Padukone gets honest about battling burnout, sleep-deprivation

Bollywood A-lister and a new mom, Deepika Padukone opened up on battling burnout and sleep-deprivation after welcoming her first child with husband Ranveer Singh last month.

Deepika Padukone, who has been quite vocal about her battle with depression, opened up on facing burnout and sleep deprivation, as she has started this new phase of her life, and the negative impacts of it on her life.

Sharing her experience, during a conversation with entrepreneur and media mogul Ariana Huffington, on World Mental Health Day, Padukone said, “When you are sleep-deprived or burnt out the decisions that you make… and I think sometimes I can actually feel it… like I know on particular days when I am feeling stressed or burnt out because I haven’t slept enough or practice my self-care rituals… I can tell that my decision-making is getting affected to some extent.”

“It’s absolutely normal and human to feel pain, anger, and some of these extreme emotions and learning from that,” she added.

It is worth noting here that Tinsel Town’s A-list couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in 2018, and announced their first pregnancy in February this year, were blessed with a baby girl last month.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen sharing the screen with her husband as well as Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, in Rohit Shetty’s cop-actioner ‘Singham Again’, scheduled for theatrical release on November 1, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Diwali.