‘Singham Again’ marks the debut of my daughter: Ranveer Singh

Bollywood A-lister, and currently an overjoyed father, Ranveer Singh revealed that his forthcoming film ‘Singham Again’ marks the debut of his and Deepika Padukone’s newborn daughter.

B-Town’s newest dad Ranveer Singh made a solo appearance, without his wife and co-star Deepika Padukone, at the star-studded trailer launch event of Rohit Shetty’s hotly-anticipated ‘Singham Again’ on Monday.

At the event, Singh also disclosed that the title marks the Bollywood debut of their month-old daughter, whom he addressed as ‘Baby Simmba (the name of his character in the cop universe)’.

“Deepika is busy with the baby, so she couldn’t come. I am on night duty, so I have come,” he said.

Bollywood star continued, “There are so many stars in this film. So, let me tell you, this is my baby’s debut – baby Simmba – because Deepika was pregnant during the shooting (of Singham Again).”

“So a happy Diwali in advance to all of you from Lady Singham, Simmba, and baby Simmba,” he added before the hall erupted in loud cheers.

It is worth noting here that Tinsel Town’s A-list couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in 2018, and announced their first pregnancy in February this year, were blessed with a baby girl last month.

Meanwhile, apart from Singh and Padukone, the star-studded cast of ‘Singham Again’ also includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff among others.

Rohit Shetty’s cop-actioner is scheduled for theatrical release on November 1, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Diwali, in the Box office clash with another biggie, Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.