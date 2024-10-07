‘Singham Again’ trailer out: All cops join hands to save Kareena, fight Arjun

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty and the star cast of ‘Singham Again’ have unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the cop actioner.

Shetty along with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other cast members of the hotly-anticipated ‘Singham Again’ unveiled the trailer at the star-studded event on Monday.

The action-packed trailer of the film, inspired by the Hindu epic ‘Ramayana’, begins with Devgn’s titular Bajirao Singham and his wife Avni [Khan], talking to their son about the epic tale. In the following sequences, Avni is kidnapped by the villain [Arjun Kapoor] and hence begins Singham’s search for his wife, first in the country and then in Sri Lanka.

Ranveer Singh’s Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao and Veer Sooryavanshi [Akshay Kumar] return, whereas Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff join in as Shakti Shetty aka Lady Singham and Satya to assist Bajirao Singham, in his fight to rescue Avni.

Sharing the trailer on social media, makers wrote, “Aa Rahi Hai Police Aapke Saath Diwali Manane (Cops are coming to celebrate Diwali with you). See you in theatres on 1st Nov!”

Apart from Ajay Devgn leading the star-studded cast in his titular role, the fifth film in Shetty’s cop universe and the threequel of ‘Singham’, will also feature Dayanand Shetty, Shweta Tiwari, Siddhartha Jadhav and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles, along with a cameo of Salman Khan.

‘Singham Again’ is scheduled for theatrical release on November 1, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Diwali, in the Box office clash with another biggie, Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.