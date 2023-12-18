Deepika Padukone in talks for Netflix debut

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone made news after reports of her in talks for Netflix debut made rounds on social media.

Deepika Padukone, wife of her fellow Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, made her OTT debut with Amazon Prime’s ‘Gehraiyaan‘ in 2022. A source close to the star told Indian media agencies that she is in talks with Netflix to work on a “mega action thriller”.

The project is said to focus on India’s drug mafia culture and its events will be presented to the audiences from a female perspective.

“It is a very interesting project and will involve a lot of action and intense sequences,” the source was quoted saying by Hindustan Times. “She is eager to sign the project and wants to sign it. However, at the moment, she is checking her schedule.”

The report also mentioned the source saying that Deepika Padukone has seen the power of the OTT medium and is eager to explore it further.

The filming would commence in early 2024 if she signs up for the project.

It is pertinent to mention here that Deepika Padukone has been working on action projects as of late. She shared the screen with Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in ‘Pathaan‘.

She would be seen as a fighter pilot in ‘Fighter.’ The project also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

Moreover, Deepika Padukone will make her debut in Rohit Shetty’s cop franchise ‘Singham‘ as Shakti Shetty aka ‘Lady Singham‘.

