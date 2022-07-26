Pathaan: Netizens approve of Deepika Padukone’s fierce first look

YRF unveiled the first look of Deepika Padukone’s character in the highly-anticipated Bollywood title ‘Pathaan’ alongside Shahrukh Khan.

After the last month’s meltdown with the first poster of the main lead, titular ‘Pathaan’ aka SRK, makers have now shared a glimpse at Deepika Padukone’s unannounced character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

On Monday, six months ahead of the theatrical debut of the movie, the makers of ‘Pathaan’ dropped a motion poster of the female lead. Padukone wore an intense look in the shot as she wield a pistol and showed off the head injury, before firing a bullet.

“Guns and grace galore,” Khan said of the character as he introduced the first look of his co-star, adding that Padukone is all of that and ‘more’. “She doesn’t need a bullet to kill you,” he further noted in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Netizens seem to love the first look of Padukone in ‘Pathaan’ and hailed her as ‘Queen’, while numerous of her fans recorded their reactions on the micro-blogging site. Have a look:

Superstar @deepikapadukone in #Pathaan 👌 This King #SRK action biggie shd hopefully revive Bollywood theatrical BO back to its old glory days! pic.twitter.com/vVz5I6ZazH — VJ Sankar (@vjsankar_05) July 26, 2022

.@deepikapadukone ‘s smashing poster from #Pathaan, one Hindi film I’m eagerly waiting for! This @iamsrk starrer should bring back the glory to Bollywood! pic.twitter.com/GrTYUmj8XE — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) July 25, 2022

OH MY FUCKING GOD!!

She’s gonna rule in this genre too! ❤️🥵👑🔥🔥…

Look at those fierce eyes mann!

Deepika Padukone in Pathaan🙌💪

Killed it girl! 😍#Pathaan #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/ry0CWvVQSN — Parth (@ParthK_23) July 25, 2022

Last month, YRF shared the first look of King Khan in the movie to mark his 30-year milestone in the industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

It is pertinent to mention that the makers of ‘Pathaan’ revealed the release date of the movie earlier this year with a minute-long teaser clip, featuring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone along with the Pathaan (Shahrukh Khan).

The Siddharth Anand directorial is slated to hit theatres next year on January 25. The title will be released simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Comments