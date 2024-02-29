It’s official: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting their first child

Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child together, they announced on Thursday.

Bollywood’s reel-to-real-life it couple, A-list actors Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh took social media by storm this morning, as they announced to be expecting a child together.

Taking to her Instagram handle, with more than 78 million followers, the ‘Fighter’ actor posted a baby-themed graphic image, in a joint post with her husband, to confirm the speculated good news to fans. “September, 2024. Deepika & Ranveer” read the text on the announcement card, shared simply with a series of emojis in the caption.

The joyous announcement was met with great excitement from thousands of their fans and the entertainment fraternity, who swamped the comments section of the post with heartfelt wishes for the parents-to-be.

Fellow celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Gauahar Khan, Bipasha Basu, Patralekha, Vikrant Massey, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit and Anupam Kher among others extended their congratulations to the expecting couple.

For the unversed, Singh and Padukone tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in 2018, after dating for nearly six years.