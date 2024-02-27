Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to reunite on-screen?

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar finally addressed the conjecture about casting real-life couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh together, in his next film.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a recent Instagram live session, Karan Johar responded to the reports of him, working on the remake of the 60s romance-musical ‘Sangam’, of Raj Kapoor, with A-list couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Sharing updates on his next project, the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ director said, “I’m nearly done with my screenplay; I am a week away from my first draft for the film I want to direct next.”

Johar also mentioned that the film will go on the floors by the end of this year.

However, responding to queries about the hotly-anticipated ‘Sangam’ remake, the filmmaker confirmed, “I’m not making a love story. I think my love story quota kind of needs to take a little bit of a break but the film I am writing definitely has a strong love story embedded in it.”

“So love is something I can’t do without music is something I can’t do without so that all will always be a huge part of my cinema,” he concluded.

Notably, Bollywood’s power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who tied the knot in 2018, were last seen together in a special song ‘Current Laga Re’, in the former’s period-comedy, ‘Cirkus’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Their last full-length joint feature was in Kapil Dev’s biopic, ’83’.

While there is no confirmation of the ‘Sangam’ remake as yet, the fans can expect to see them together in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, rumours also have it that the couple is expecting their first child together.

Deepika Padukone steals the spotlights at BAFTAs 2024