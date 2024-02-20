Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting their first child: Reports

Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are reportedly expecting their first child together.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

With the maiden outing of Deepika Padukone at the prestigious BAFTA Film Awards 2024, on Sunday, the rumour mills are abuzz that the Bollywood superstar is set to embrace parenthood with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, as she consciously tried to keep her midriff covered, while flaunting a shimmery saree by Indian couturier Sabyasachi, at the red carpet, giving rise to speculations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Amidst these speculations, an Indian media outlet has exclusively learned from a source close to the couple that the news is indeed true, and the couple is pregnant with their first child. The insider even shared with the publication that Padukone is in her second trimester.

Both Padukone and Singh are yet to comment on the matter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

For the unversed, Bollywood A-listers Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in 2018, after dating for nearly six years.