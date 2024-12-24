Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reveal daughter Dua’s face

Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reveal the face of their three-month-old daughter Dua to Indian paparazzi at a private event.

As reported by Indian media, new parents of Bollywood, Deepika and Ranveer, who embraced parenthood for the first time in September, hosted a private event on Monday evening, to introduce their daughter Dua Padukone Singh to the paparazzi.

According to the details, the new parents invited 15-20 selected paparazzi over lunch, organized at the clubhouse of their Prabhadevi Society, and revealed their daughter’s face to them at the event, however, requested the shutterbugs not to click any pictures of the star kid.

Paparazzi weren’t allowed their cameras or phones inside the premises, but the star couple made sure to click individual photos with each one of them, on their own phones.

Speaking about the private event, a Mumbai-based paparazzo shared, “When we reached, Deepika and Ranveer were there. Then Deepika went inside and brought baby Dua in her arms.”

“The whole time Dua clinged on to her mother and then we met her. They requested us not to make too much noise as Dua had just woken up from her nap. They have requested us not to click or publish Dua’s photographs until they are ready,” he added. “After a while, Deepika took Dua back inside.”

It is worth noting here that Tinsel Town A-lister Deepika Padukone and her star husband Ranveer Singh, who tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in 2018, were blessed with a baby girl on September 8.

On November 1, on the account of the Hindu festival of Diwali, the doting parents disclosed that they have named their daughter Dua, which means ‘prayer’, because ‘she is the answer to their prayers’.

