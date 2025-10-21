Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reveal first look at baby Dua

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s daughter’s first picture has gone viral on social media.

For the first time on the video and photo-sharing app Instagram, actress Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, on the occasion of Diwali, showed their daughter’s face to the world, where little Dua Padukone Singh can be seen donning red-colored attire.

As well as, Dua can also be seen smiling in the pictures posted by the Bollywood stars on the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Last year, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed a daughter in September and named the newborn Dua Padukone Singh.

However, fans and the film industry rushed to the comment section wishing loveable messages for the pair’s daughter.

The post has been uploaded so far, drawing netizens’ attention, as it has collected 3,266,007 likes and tens of thousands of comments.

“Nazar na lage ❤️ Happy Diwali ✨”, an internet user wrote while wishing Diwali to the duo. “Omg! Adorable. Happy Diwali, Ranveer, Deepika & Dua ♥️,” another wrote.

Moreover, along with netizens, well-known celebrities also flocked to the comment section, as widely recognised Jay Shetty wrote, “Aww, happy Diwali to you 3 🪔🪔🪔.” One more user added, “Omg ❤️.”

Read More: Deepika Padukone recalls SRK’s advice during ‘King’ shoot amid rumors

Earlier this year, the reigning, famously known Bollywood and Hollywood star Deepika Padukone recalled a lesson from Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) on Saturday, that when she resumed a King film shooting with SRK amidst rumors of being out citing professional differences.

The 39-year-old actress wrote, sharing the image of herself holding hands with Shah Rukh Khan, that the very first lesson he taught her almost 18 years ago, while filming Om Shanti Om, was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success.

The Bollywood superstar further added that I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since.