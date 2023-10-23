Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh ‘secretly engaged’ years before marriage

Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh revealed that they had a secret engagement, long before the marriage.

Making their first-ever appearance together on ace filmmaker, Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, the ‘Bollywood royalty’, Deepika and Ranveer revealed that they got ‘secretly engaged’ in 2015.

“In 2015 I proposed to her,” Singh shared, with an explanation, “Iske pehle ki koi aur ajaye, maine jake chappal rakh deta hun (before someone else does, I decided to).” To which, his wife jokingly interrupted, “Advance booking.”

In a glimpse of another segment, Johar asks the ‘Pathaan’ actor, “Would you ever date Rocky Randhawa [Singh’s character from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’]?,” to which, she replied in a flash, “I am married to Rocky Randhawa.”

Sharing the trailer of the launching episode season 8, which will feature it couple, Johar wrote, “They are absolutely gorgeous & absolutely at the top of their game…they are the true Bollywood royalty couple!!! I am so excited to kickstart this season of #KoffeeWithKaran with my dearest @ranveersingh & @deepikapadukone!❤️❤️”

For the unversed, Bollywood A-listers Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in 2018, after dating for nearly six years.

The real-life couple is also one of the most hit pairs on reel whenever they have shared the screen space, be it in ‘Goliyon ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Padmaavat’ or the latest ’83’.

