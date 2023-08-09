10 years of ‘Chennai Express’: Deepika Padukone shares hilarious reel with Ranveer Singh

As Rohit Shetty’s comedy flick ‘Chennai Express’ clocked 10 years of release, the film’s female star Deepika Padukone posted a funny reel recreation with her husband Ranveer Singh.

Celebrating a decade of the iconic camaraderie of Meenamma and Rahul and remembering her most-loved dialogue from the film, Deepika Padukone turned to her social media to post a throwback clip of herself and her now-husband Singh, probably from sets of their film ‘Bajirao Mastani’ (going by their getups) when they recreated the hilarious scene of her and co-star Shahrukh Khan.

Singh mimicked the character of Khan and said, “Ae Meenamma, meri dictionary mein impossible jaisa shabd hi nahi hai,” to which Padukone as Meenalochni immediately replied, “Achcha? Kahan se khareedi aisi bakwas dictionary?”

Sharing the reel, the A-lister wrote, “They say that comedy is the most difficult genre for an actor. So when I was offered ‘Chennai Express’, I knew I had a daunting challenge ahead of me. And while it took me a little while to find Meenama, a process that is extremely lonely and often times frightening, I’m grateful that we were able to create a character that is not only synonymous with the movie, but also one that continues to receive an abundance of love till this date…❤️”

The reel was played more than 9 million times on the social site and got love in the form of numerous likes and comments.

Released on August 9, 2013, filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s action-comedy was written by K. Subash and duo Farhad-Sajid. The title re-united Padukone with her debut co-star Shahrukh Khan, six years after ‘Om Shanti Om’.

Made against a budget of INR70 crores, ‘Chennai Express’ was a major Box Office success and even surpassed ‘3 Idiots’ to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide at that point.

Moreover, the film also bagged several accolades at the prestigious award ceremonies.

