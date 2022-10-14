Deepika Padukone rubbishes split rumours with Ranveer Singh

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone refuted the rumours of the split with husband-actor Ranveer Singh at the ‘Archetypes’ podcast.

The ‘Piku’ star has been a voice for mental health awareness in the country and she talked about the same in her recent appearance at the Spotify exclusive podcast ‘Archetypes’ hosted by Meghan Markle – former actor and Duchess of Sussex.

In the same outing, Padukone also addressed the split speculations which have been circulating on the internet for the past couple of weeks. She said, “My husband [Ranveer Singh] was at a music festival for a week and he’s just come back.”

The global ambassador also noted that Singh will be ‘happy to see her face’.

At the podcast, Padukone reflected upon the stigma attached to mental health awareness in India and believed that people don’t consider it similar to physical ailments. “Somehow when it comes to mental illness, we start treating our minds like outside of our bodies. Our mind is very much a part of our body,” she said.

Padukone urged people to destigmatize the concept of mental illness and talk about it. She advised the listeners that ‘it’s okay for someone to got through this’ and that they should be open to seek help for it.

She concluded her stance by saying, “Today it’s all about the little things, like hugging my sister or just late-night conversations with my husband – those are the moments that really fill me up today.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone’s last full-length appearance came in Shakun Batra’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ and the latest cameo in ‘Brahmastra’. In the pipeline, she has much anticipated ‘Pathaan’ and a Telugu film ‘Project K’, in addition to cameos in ‘Cirkus’ and ‘Jawan’.

Meanwhile, she has also been named the latest brand ambassador for the French luxury jewel brand, Cartier.

