Ranveer Singh crashes divorce rumours with Deepika Padukone in sweetest way

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh crashed all sorts of speculations around the separation of him and his wife Deepika Padukone.

With his latest sweet gestures on social media, the ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ actor has deflated the conjecture around his divorce from Padukone that has been in the headlines for quite some time now.

The ‘Piku’ star has recently been appointed as the brand ambassador of French luxury jewels brand, Cartier, and being the super supportive partner that Singh is, he is proud of this feat by his lady love.

My Queen ! Doing us proud 🇮🇳🙏🏽 ❤️ — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 4, 2022

Responding to the official announcement post by the brand on the micro-blogging site, “The Maison is pleased to welcome the Indian actress, producer and philanthropist @deepikapadukone to the family as its newest ambassador,” Singh hailed the wife as “My Queen.”

Moreover, with a separate post on the photo and video sharing application, the proud husband cheered for the global star as she prepped for her appearance at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

“I just had to,” Singh wrote with a throwback picture from Cannes this year. He added, “Have a great show today, baby!”

“Ranveer Singh powered by Deepika Padukone”

Earlier this week, Singh gushed about the spouse during the FICCI summit outing. “She is one of the best things that has happened to me and am so grateful for her in my life. I have nothing but the utmost respect for her and I admire her a lot. I have learnt a lot from her in my personal life too,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in 2018, after dating for nearly six years.

