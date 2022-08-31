‘Ranveer Singh powered by Deepika Padukone’: Actor wins the internet

Bollywood A-lister Ranveer Singh breaks the internet with a sweet moment shared with his wife Deepika Padukone after the Filmfare win on Tuesday.

A short clip circulating across social media sees the power couple of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, being their mushy self at the Filmfare stage last night, as the ‘Gully Boy’ star bagged the ‘Best Actor’ trophy for his performance in ’83’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

After accepting the Black Lady from filmmaker Karan Johar, Singh – who looked dapper in a red suit and bowtie – dedicated the win to Padukone, who kept the look rather casual for the big night, in a long-hemmed shirt and pair of denim with white sneakers. The couple was all smiles and shared a hug on the stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone Algeria 👑🇩🇿 (@deepikapadukone_all)

In his acceptance speech, Singh, being his usual self, also quipped, “Ranveer Singh powered by Deepika Padukone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

About ’83’ – the biopic of Indian cricket legend, Kapil Dev, starred Ranveer Singh in the titular character of the former skipper of Indian cricket team, while Padukone essays his wife, Romi in the movie. The film is directed and co-written by Kabir Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

Contrary to the Box Office numbers, covid-release ’83’ garnered rave reviews for the actor from fans and critics alike, in addition to a number of top awards.

Also read: Ranveer Singh talks about his relationship with Deepika Padukone

’83’ was the fourth on-screen collab of the real-life couple. Previously, the two shared screens in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Ram Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’.

Comments