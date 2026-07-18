Deepika Padukone shoots ‘gruelling’ stunts before maternity leave

Deepika Padukone will continue with her shoot for the film Raaka in the third trimester.

According to Variety, the actor has been filming almost every day despite being seven months pregnant. She is said to be putting in long hours to wrap up her portions before going on maternity leave, with Indian media reports stating that the actor’s dedication and work ethic have impressed the film’s crew.

According to a crew member, “She was determined to do everything to complete the film before she takes a maternity break. Some of the action sequences are very demanding, almost gruelling, but despite the challenges, she has been able to accomplish this”.

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They continued, “It is inspiring for everyone on the set to see Deepika perform like this. Not to forget, she has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter at home, who also gets her unwavering attention.”

Raaka, expected to hit theatres in December 2027, is an action film directed by Atlee and features Allu Arjun and Deepika as the leads. It is expected to blend fantasy, science fiction, and mythology, with a story centred on a warrior who embarks on a mission to confront forces threatening the world.

Earlier, Deepika also balanced pregnancy with physically demanding film work in 2024, when she shot major action sequences for Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again.