Deepika Padukone shows off her natural skin; fans react!

Bollywood star and now entrepreneur, Deepika Padukone showed off her natural face in the new skincare video.

The two-month-old in this journey of entrepreneurship, Deepika Padukone went filter-free to promote her newly-launched product in the latest skincare video, and fans can’t stop gushing over au-naturel look.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In the video, the leading female star of Bollywood introduced the new product which is a cleanser, before giving a demo about the use of it. She cleansed and washed her face with the product, removing every bit of makeup from her face, to show her real, makeup-free skin to her followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 82°E (@82e.official)

In a following post on the gram, she posted a super zoomed in shot of her face while kissing the jar of another product from her line. “Looks like my cat is fully out of the bag,” she wrote in the caption, in reference to the closeup of textured, natural skin.

Reacting to her Instagram post, one of her followers wrote, “She doesn’t need makeup… flawless.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

“You are very beautiful even without makeup,” another social user gushed, while several of them dropped compliments like ‘glowing’ and ‘gorgeous’ for Padukone.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika Padukone is currently awaiting the release of her hotly-anticipated action-thriller flick ‘Pathaan’, with Shahrukh Khan and John Abraham. The Siddharth Anand directorial is slated to release simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions on January 25.

Deepika Padukone’s first look from ‘Project K’ unveiled on birthday

After ‘Pathaan’, she has films like ‘Jawan’, ‘Project K’ and ‘Fighter’ in the kitty.

Comments