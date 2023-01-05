Deepika Padukone’s first look from ‘Project K’ unveiled on birthday

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s first look from her upcoming picture ‘Project K‘ was unveiled on the star’s birthday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Her ‘Project K‘ co-star Prabhas shared the picture. It featured a silhouette of the actor with “A hope in the dark” written on it.

The plot of the film, which will release this year, has not been disclosed.

Apart from Deepika Padukone and Prabhas playing leading roles, the cast will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Mahesh Babu and Dulquer Salmaan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies (@vyjayanthimovies)

‘Project K‘ will be written and directed by Nag Ashwin. It will be produced by C. Ashwini Dutt.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of the much-anticipated film ‘Pathaan‘.

She will play the leading role with Shah Rukh Khan. The cast also features Salman Khan, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

Related – Lady Singham: Deepika Padukone joins Rohit Shetty’s cop universe

Siddharth Anand directed and wrote the film. It is produced by Maxim Ajjawi, Padam Bhushan, Aditya Chopra, Alexander Dostal and Keshav Purushot.

‘Pathaan‘ stirred controversy when the video of the song ‘Besharam Rang‘ was released. In the video, Deepika Padukone was wearing a saffron-coloured bikini.

The social and religious groups claimed that the costume had hurt religious sentiments. Then, everything dissolved into chaos as the religious leaders, politicians and lawyers called for the film to be banned.

Comments