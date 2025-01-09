‘Deepika Padukone would have been my fourth wife if…’: Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt reportedly expressed his wish to marry A-list actor Deepika Padukone had he been younger.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

As reported by Indian media, Sanjay Dutt once praised Deepika Padukone for her beauty and believed that she could be the one to step into the shoes of his co-star Madhuri Dixit, if their hit song ‘Choli Ke Peeche’, from ‘Khal Nayak’, was to be filmed today.

“Deepika Padukone… she’s beautiful. If I were a little younger, she would have been my fourth (wife),” he had allegedly said, which did not go down too well with netizens and they slammed the ‘Munna Bhai’ actor for his comments on fellow actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Reacting to an Indian publication’s social media post, a social user commented, “I think it’s really scary how some of them can share these things so openly. if they’re THIS frank in public, i shudder to think what they’re like in private.”

“My god! This man and his statements send chills down the spine. Sorry for deepika. Another day on kapil sharma show, he was disgustingly joking around kriti,” another added.

For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt has married three times in his life. He first married fellow actor Richa Sharma in 1987, and the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Trishala, in the following year. Sharma died of a brain tumour in 1996.

Dutt then married air-hostess-turned-model Rhea Pillai in 1998, however, the two were separated after a few years. Their divorce was finalized in 2008 and he married his third wife, Manyata, the same year. The couple is parents to 14-year-old twins, a boy and a girl.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone married his longtime boyfriend Ranveer Singh in 2018. Bollywood’s power couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, last September.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reveal daughter Dua’s face