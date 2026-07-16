Chinese luggage ‌maker Anhui Korrun said on Thursday a fund it invested in deployed 2.9 billion yuan for an indirect 0.8265% stake in DeepSeek, implying the private AI startup was valued at 350.88 billion yuan ($51.82 billion).

The stock-exchange filing offers rare public evidence about the ​pricing and investor lineup of DeepSeek’s maiden external fundraising, which the company has never announced. As ​a private company, DeepSeek has no routine disclosure obligations.

The Hangzhou-based startup did not immediately ⁠respond to a request for comment.

DEEPSEEK TURNS TO OUTSIDE CAPITAL TO FUND COMPUTING CAPACITY

DeepSeek rose to global ​prominence early last year after its low-cost V3 and R1 models challenged assumptions about China’s ability to compete ​with U.S. AI leaders despite Washington’s restrictions on advanced chip exports.

The company had long rejected outside capital and relied on founder Liang Wenfeng’s quantitative hedge fund, High-Flyer. Reuters reported in May that DeepSeek reversed that strategy to fund computing capacity and improve ​employee benefits.

Reuters reported in June that DeepSeek was set to raise about 50 billion yuan ($7.4 billion) from investors ​including Tencent and CATL, potentially valuing it at 350 billion yuan to 400 billion yuan after the investment.

In its filing, Anhui ‌Korrun ⁠said its subsidiary Ningbo Purun invested 40 million yuan in Tianjin Lisi Xingling Venture Capital Partnership, a fund managed by Chinese investment firm Monolith Management.

The 2.9 billion yuan fund acquired an indirect 0.8265% stake in DeepSeek, giving Anhui Korrun a 0.0114% look-through holding. Investors had paid by June 17, and Anhui Korrun was informed ​on July 15 that the ​investment was completed.

Separately, Jiuan ⁠Medical said its Hong Kong subsidiary invested 750 million yuan through a Shixiang Capital vehicle for an approximately 0.21% indirect DeepSeek stake.

The filings do not specify whether ​the investments involved new shares, existing shares or different rights, so the figure ​is a transaction-implied ⁠equity valuation rather than DeepSeek’s definitive round valuation.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that DeepSeek was planning another round of up to 50 billion yuan at a valuation of about 500 billion yuan, weeks after completing its maiden round.

It has also ⁠begun ​preparations for a Shanghai STAR Market listing and set a target ​to file for an IPO this year, people familiar with the matter said.

The plans underscore the rising cost of competing in AI, requiring ​heavy spending on chips, data centres and talent.