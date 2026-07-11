Novak Djokovic left Wimbledon defeated but not disheartened on Friday as Jannik Sinner demolished the Serb in a one-sided semi-final to end his hopes of a record ​25th Grand Slam title.

As seven-times champion Djokovic walked off to a huge ovation ‌after a 6-4 6-4 6-4 defeat, many inside Centre Court might have wondered whether the 39-year-old would ever return.

Admitting afterwards that it had been “a good old blowout”, Djokovic certainly did not sound like a man ready ​to call time on a staggering career.

“I would like to, at least one ​more time. Let’s see,” a subdued Djokovic told reporters when asked whether ⁠he would continue fighting the next generation as a 40-year-old at the 150th Wimbledon next ​year.

While Djokovic fell just short of reaching a mind-boggling 39th Grand Slam singles final, the fact ​remains that only a few players can beat him.

Even world number one Sinner lost to Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals this year and on Tuesday he outlasted Canadian third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the longest ​match of this year’s tournament.

“Of course, I’m disappointed. I wanted to win Wimbledon. That’s the ​reason why I’m still pushing myself so hard,” Djokovic, whose 24th Grand Slam title arrived at the U.S. ‌Open ⁠in 2023, said.

“I’m proud of what I achieved three nights ago. Felix is number three, fourth player in the world. Proven to myself and others that I can still play at the highest level, and I have.

“I reached the last four of Wimbledon. Losing in straight sets ​against the best player ​in the world, ⁠okay. It is what it is. But the tournament was positive in terms of the attitude on the court, the fighting spirit, the ​dedication.

“I mean, it’s still there.”

Djokovic will now re-group and focus on the ​last Grand ⁠Slam of the year at the U.S. Open.

“A little bitter taste stays as I wasn’t at the desired level today. But we turn the next page and we move on,” he said.

“I ⁠don’t have ​any pressure or no one is forcing me to ​play. I do it because I really want to and because I still can. I still can play as ​a top-10, top-5 player.

“Let’s see what the future brings.”