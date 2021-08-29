Defence and Martyrs Day: ISPR releases video to pay tribute to martyrs’ families

RAWALPINDI: Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday released the third video of its series ahead of Defence and Martyrs Day, highlighting how the families of the martyred soldiers are being supported by their fellow servicemen, ARY NEWS reported.

The short documentary released by the ISPR is based on a conversation between the three women, one being an Air Force officer and her mother and their relative, regarding the support provided by the Air Force personnel after the martyrdom of the former’s father.



The ISPR has been releasing videos to pay tribute to the families of the martyrs ahead of the Defence and Martyrs Day observed on September 06.

On Saturday, ISPR released the second such video, paying tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives to safeguard the homeland.

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar also lauded the families of the armed forces who he said courageously face difficulties as their loved ones serve and guard the nation.

Read More: ISPR pays tribute to martyrs & heroes on eve of Defence and Martyrs’ Day

He said that a father who serves the nation in deep waters is no less than a superhero for his son.

It was on September 06 in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed the international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.