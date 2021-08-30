Defence and Martyrs Day: ISPR releases video to pay tribute martyrs, ghazis

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday has released the 4th video of its series ahead of Defence and Martyrs Day, showing the sentiments of the soldiers deployed at borders after hearing good news from their families, ARY News reported.

The short documentary released by the ISPR is based on good news about the birth of a son in the family of the soldier, who is discharging his duties at the border.

The ISPR has been releasing videos to pay tribute to the families of the martyrs ahead of the Defence and Martyrs Day observed on September 06.

On Sunday, ISPR released the third such video, highlighting how the families of the martyred soldiers are supported by their fellow servicemen.

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar also lauded the families of the armed forces who he said courageously face difficulties as their loved ones serve and guard the nation.

He said that a father who serves the nation in deep waters is no less than a superhero for his son.