Defence Ministry moves SC for ‘simultaneous elections’

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Defence has moved the Supreme Court (SC) to seek ‘simultaneous elections’ in the country, ARY News reported.

According to details, the defence ministry – responsible for allocating armed forces for the elections – has filed an application in Supreme Court, seeking ‘simultaneous elections’ in the country.

The ministry has asked the apex court to recall its April 4 order of holding Punjab elections on May 8 and issue a directive that the general elections for the National and provincial assemblies should take place at the same time, after the completion of their terms.

The ministry’s view was in line with the federal government’s stance, which has opposed holding separate general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The PTI had dissolved Punjab and KP assemblies in January to force the government into holding elections across the board.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court – in its April 4 order – declared Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone elections to the Punjab Assembly till October 8 “unconstitutional” and fixed May 14 as new date.

Earlier in March, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to delay of the Punjab by-elections which were scheduled to be held on April 30.

The ECP withdrew the Punjab Election Program notification issued on March 8 and decided to postpone the Punjab election and announced October 08 as the new date for elections in Punjab.

However, the National Assembly later passed a resolution rejecting the three-member Supreme Court bench’s verdict on the Punjab polls, stating that it would not provide funds to the ECP for polls.

Following the government’s move, the Supreme Court (SC) directed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to release a total of Rs21 billion to the election commission for holding polls, but the central bank did not release the funds even after the deadline passed.

‘No funds received’

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) submitted a report to the Supreme Court regarding progress on the delivery of funds from the State Bank of Pakistan for Punjab elections.

The ECP in its report informed the top court that the SBP did not transfer Rs21 billion for Punjab elections despite the direction of the court.

Intelligence officials brief SC judges

Later, it was reported that top officials of the country’s intelligence agencies met with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and other two apex court judges who are hearing a case related to the elections in Punjab on May 14.

According to sources, ISI and MI chiefs gave a briefing to the judges on the security issues confronting the country.

Sources further revealed that the meeting between the judges and the security officials continued for over two hours in the CJP’s chamber

