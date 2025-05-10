web analytics
27.8 C
Karachi
Sunday, May 11, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Defence Savings certificates: Latest profit rate; May 2025

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The Central Directorate of National Savings has set a competitive profit rate for Defence Savings Certificates in May 2025.

This rate, updated in March 2025, will stay in effect in May 2025 without any change. Aimed at Pakistani citizens, including those living abroad, these certificates offer a 10-year investment opportunity.

Both Pakistani nationals and overseas Pakistanis can invest, and adults can also buy Defence Savings Certificates on behalf of one or two minors, or jointly with a minor.

Individuals can visit any National Savings Centre (NSC) and fill out the free SC-I Application Form to purchase. The minimum investment starts at Rs500, with no upper limit.

The Qaumi Bachat kept the profit rate of Defence Savings Certificates for March 2025 and onwards at 12.15 percent. The same profit rate will stay in effect until the next adjustment.

Payable Amount (Principal + Profit) On Investment of Every Rs 100,000

First Year Rs 109,000
Second Year Rs 119,000
Third Year Rs 130,000
Fourth Year Rs 143,000
Fifth Year Rs 160,000
Sixth Year Rs 181,000
Seventh Year Rs 206,000
Eighth Year Rs 235,000
Ninth Year Rs 270,000
Tenth Year Rs 314,000


Tax/Zakat Deduction

The taxes and Zakat are deducted from the profits in line with the policy of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The withholding tax for filers has been fixed at 15 percent, while it is 30 percent for non-filers.

Read More: NADRA offers free NICs for first-time applicants

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has taken a key step, offering first-time applicants the opportunity to get their national ID cards made free of charge.

This step is to make the ID registration easier for Pakistani citizens. Also, the integration of smart features into the non-chip ID card system makes it more prominent.

As per the new policy, individuals who are going to apply for their first Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) may visit NADRA centres and receive their non-chip ID card free of cost.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.