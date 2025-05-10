Defence Savings certificates: Latest profit rate; May 2025

The Central Directorate of National Savings has set a competitive profit rate for Defence Savings Certificates in May 2025.

This rate, updated in March 2025, will stay in effect in May 2025 without any change. Aimed at Pakistani citizens, including those living abroad, these certificates offer a 10-year investment opportunity.

Both Pakistani nationals and overseas Pakistanis can invest, and adults can also buy Defence Savings Certificates on behalf of one or two minors, or jointly with a minor.

Individuals can visit any National Savings Centre (NSC) and fill out the free SC-I Application Form to purchase. The minimum investment starts at Rs500, with no upper limit.

The Qaumi Bachat kept the profit rate of Defence Savings Certificates for March 2025 and onwards at 12.15 percent. The same profit rate will stay in effect until the next adjustment.

Payable Amount (Principal + Profit) On Investment of Every Rs 100,000

First Year Rs 109,000 Second Year Rs 119,000 Third Year Rs 130,000 Fourth Year Rs 143,000 Fifth Year Rs 160,000 Sixth Year Rs 181,000 Seventh Year Rs 206,000 Eighth Year Rs 235,000 Ninth Year Rs 270,000 Tenth Year Rs 314,000



Tax/Zakat Deduction

The taxes and Zakat are deducted from the profits in line with the policy of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The withholding tax for filers has been fixed at 15 percent, while it is 30 percent for non-filers.

