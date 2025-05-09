NADRA offers free NICs for first-time applicants

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has taken a key step, offering first-time applicants the opportunity to get their national ID cards made free of charge.



This step is to make the ID registration easier for Pakistani citizens. Also, the integration of smart features into the non-chip ID card system makes it more prominent.

As per the new policy, individuals who are going to apply for their first Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) may visit NADRA centres and receive their non-chip ID card free of cost.

Through a swift and efficient registration process, applicant may get their free ID card in 15 working days.

Non-Chip Free ID Card Smart Features

Earlier, NADRA introduced improved features for non-chip ID cards, allowing citizens to benefit from smart functionalities without upgrading to a chip-based card.

The latest updates include:

Bilingual Information: ID cards will now have citizens’ details in both languages (Urdu and English), ensuring consistency across government records and international documents.

ID cards will now have citizens’ details in both languages (Urdu and English), ensuring consistency across government records and international documents. Colored Photograph: The new ID cards will display high-resolution colored images for better identity verification.

The new ID cards will display high-resolution colored images for better identity verification. QR Code Integration: The ID card will have a unique QR code, allowing citizens to access the Pak ID mobile app to check their digital identity.

The ID card will have a unique QR code, allowing citizens to access the Pak ID mobile app to check their digital identity. Lifetime Validity for Special Groups: Organ donors and persons with disabilities will receive special identification markers on their cards, which will remain valid for the rest of their lives.

Application Process and Fees

While first-time applicants receive their non-chip ID card free of charge, NADRA has also introduced affordable processing options for different services like renewals, modifications, and replacements:

Normal Processing: PKR 400 (31-day delivery time)

PKR 400 (31-day delivery time) Urgent Processing: PKR 1,150 (15-day delivery time)

PKR 1,150 (15-day delivery time) Executive Processing: PKR 2,150 (9-day delivery time).

Citizens can visit NADRA centres or access further details via the official NADRA website: www.nadra.gov.pk.