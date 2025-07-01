Deftones tease mysterious ‘private music’ at London show

Deftones appear to be teasing the arrival of new music and metal genre fans are buzzing about what they’ve called “private music.”

According to Louder Sound, the surprise teaser came during their performance at Crystal Palace Park in London on 29 June.

Before and after the show, screens lit up with a graphic reading “private music,” followed by a copyright line marked in Roman numerals as “X.VII.MMXXV.”

Popular theory is that this could mean 10 July 2025 or 7 October 2025, depending on how you read the date. Either way, it points to something big from Deftones coming soon.

The mysterious message also included: “distributed by Deftones, all rights reserved,” suggesting that the band may be releasing the music independently.

Deftones have not yet shared any further details, but the signs strongly point toward a new release.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting a follow-up to Deftones’ 2020 album Ohms. Last year, guitarist Stephen Carpenter said the band were working on new material with producer Nick Raskulinecz.

He described the sound as a continuation of both Ohms and their 2012 record Koi No Yokan.

This latest hint adds more excitement as Deftones continue their current run of European shows. The band will wrap up their tour on 6 July at the Ruisrock Festival in Turku, Finland.

After Europe, Deftones will head to North America for a headline tour starting on 22 August in Vancouver, with support from Barbarians of California, Phantogram, and IDLES on select dates. They’ll also join System of a Down for two shows in Toronto this September.

Whether private music drops in July or October, one thing is clear, Deftones are getting ready to make some serious noise again. Fans everywhere are watching closely for the next update.