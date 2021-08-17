Delegation of Afghan political leaders calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The delegation of Afghan political leaders has met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PM Imran Khan has expressed strong support and solidarity for the fraternal people of Afghanistan, linked to the people of Pakistan through immutable bonds of faith, history, geography, culture and kin-ship.

The premier underlined that no other country is more desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan than Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that in the current situation, great responsibility rested on the Afghan leaders to work constructively together to lead Afghanistan on the path of sustainable peace, stability and development.

READ: ‘ALL-INCLUSIVE SETTLEMENT’ IN AFGHANISTAN VITAL FOR PEACE, PROSPERITY: COAS

PM Khan underscored the importance of all sides working to secure an inclusive political solution.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, Imran Khan assured of Pakistan’s steadfast support for efforts in this direction.

The delegation members thanked PM Khan for receiving them and appreciated Pakistan’s support for the peace efforts. They emphasised the multi-ethnic nature of Afghan society and the importance of an inclusive dispensation.

The Afghan delegation also reiterated the desire to further strengthen the brotherly relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan.