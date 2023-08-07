Delhi Belly star Imran Khan returning to acting?

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, who has been on a hiatus from acting since 2015, hinted at making a comeback in the industry.

Imran Khan, the nephew of Bollywood actor and director Aamir Khan, teased his return to acting while interacting with a fan.

A fan, tagging the ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na‘ star in a social media post, wondered when would the 40-year-old actor return to acting given that legendary actress Zeenat Aman.

The ‘Delhi Belly‘ star responded by saying he will do it provided his comments gets a million likes.

Imran Khan debuted in 2008’s ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na‘. His portrayal of Jai “Rats” Singh Rathore won him the Best Male Debut Award in the 2009 Filmfare Awards.

He won in ‘Kidnap‘, ‘Luck,’ ‘I Hate Luv Storys,’ ‘Break Ke Baad,’ ‘Delhi Belly,’ ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan,’ ‘Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu,’ ‘Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola,’ ‘Once Upon ay Time In Mumbai,’ ‘Gori Tere Pyaar Mein‘ and ‘Katti Batti.’