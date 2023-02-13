Zeenat Aman drops a rare picture with mother in Instagram debut: See photo

Veteran Bollywood actor Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut with stunning portraits followed by a rare picture with her mother.

Bollywood’s celebrated yesteryear actor, Zeenat Aman joined the social site Instagram on Saturday. The former beauty queen announced her presence with some portraits, shot in the comfort of the home, without any stylists, makeup artists or hairdressers.

Sharing her first image on the gram, dressed in a black n white pinstriped outfit, Aman wrote, “Laughing at the places life takes me. Why hello there, Instagram.” The diva received a warm welcome from social users including the entertainment fraternity and racked up over 12,000 Insta followers within a day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

On Monday, the ‘Qurbani’ actor uploaded a rare monochromatic picture with the ‘wind beneath her wings’ aka her mother. In her warm tribute to her mom, Aman noted, “If I have lived an extraordinary life it’s because I was brought up by an extraordinary woman.”

“My mother Vardhini Scharwachter was what you’d call a ‘pataka’. Elegant, intelligent, feisty and my pillar of support,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

The veteran also mentioned that she had lost most of her family photographs in the Mumbai floods and now has only some very precious ones to share.

Zeenat Aman Khan was one of the most prominent female faces of the Indian film industry during the 70s and 80s decades. She started her career as a model and got recognition at the age of 19, before winning multiple beauty pageants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

The diva later moved to films and gave notable performances in films like ‘Hulchul’, ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’, ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’, ‘Hum Kisise Kum Naheen’, ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’, ‘Don’, ‘Qurbani’, ‘Dostana’, ‘Laawaris’, and ‘Hum Se Hai Zamana’.

Her last on-screen appearance was a cameo in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama ‘Panipat’ (2019).

