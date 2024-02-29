Online delivery boy shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: An online delivery boy was shot dead near Karachi University, ARY News reported, citing rescue sources.

According to the police, the delivery boy was targeted by three people riding a motorbike. Unknown men fled the scene after killing the delivery boy near Karachi University, the police said.

Initial investigation by police ruled out robbery resistance behind the killing, while further probe was underway. The deceased was a resident of Sohrab Goth, the police said.

More than 80 citizens were killed resisting robbery in Karachi during the first seven months of 2023, the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) report said.

According to details shared by the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), street crime increased in the first seven months of 2023 as more than 52,000 incidents were reported from January 1 to July 31.

The report said that over 80 people were killed resisting robbery, while more than 16,000 citizens lost their mobile phones۔