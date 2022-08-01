Delivery boy killed under mysterious circumstances in Karachi

KARACHI: A delivery boy was killed under mysterious circumstances at Maymar Morr – Super Highway area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

After the initial investigation, police expressed suspicions that the delivery boy was allegedly shot dead for resisting a robbery.

The police officials told the media that the slain delivery boy received a bullet in his back, whereas, the cops did not find his mobile phone at the crime scene.

VIDEO: FOOD DELIVERY BOY SNATCHES MOBILE PHONE, SHOT BY KARACHI CITIZEN

Police added that they recovered his wallet and cash.

The incident took place at a time when the delivery boy, identified as Shahab Bahadur, was returning to his home after routine work.

Police said that they were investigating the killing incident in all aspects. Police added that they contacted the relatives of the slain man and a case will be filed soon.

FOOTAGE SHOWS DACOIT HUGGING, RETURNING SNATCHED ASSETS TO DELIVERY BOY

Earlier, the relatives of Shahab identified his boy at morgue. Shahab was the resident of Bahadur Goth – Gulshan-e-Maymar, whereas, his ancestral city was Swabi city.

Shahab’s brother said that the family got worried and started searching him after his mobile phone was turned off for several hours. Later, police showed photos of Shahab to the family.

The family demanded the higher authorities to arrest the murderers of Shahab.

Comments