Footage shows dacoit hugging, returning snatched assets to delivery boy

KARACHI: In a surprising act of mercifulness caught on security camera, a dacoit was seen hugging and returning snatched assets to a delivery rider in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The incident was reported in Karachi’s Alfalah Society where an alleged dacoit was seen returning snatched assets to a delivery boy. Interestingly, he then hugged the delivery rider.

In the 45-second footage, two dacoits on a motorcycle were seen stopping a few steps ahead of a delivery ride who appeared to be standing outside the door of a house in a narrow street to deliver items.

READ: FOOD DELIVERY RIDER BREAKS INTO TEARS AS ROBBERS LOOTED HIS VALUABLES

One of the dacoits came near to the delivery ride to snatch the valuation. The dacoit and delivery boy were apparently arguing for some seconds and later the surprising moment has arrived.

When the delivery rider accounted for his problems, the dacoit showed ‘mercifulness’ and returned the valuables and hugged him to be calm.

کراچی کے علاقے الفلاح میں ایک اور ڈاکو نے ڈیلیوری بوائے کو گلے لگا کر تھپکیاں دی اور سامان واپس کردیا ، اس سے قبل جون 2020 میں واقع پیش آیا تھا@NKMalazai @Samarjournalist@DMCSindhPolice@PoliceMediaCell @nasrullahpaki #deliveryguy #streetcrime #karachi pic.twitter.com/HpavWkqRqO — Nazir Shah (@SsyedHhussain) September 9, 2021

In a similar incident on June 2020, a video had gone viral on social media platforms that showed dacoits returning the snatched assets and money to a food delivery boy.

VIDEO: DELIVERY BOY ROBBED OF BELONGINGS IN KARACHI

The incident had taken place somewhere in Karachi where two street criminals appeared on the site and snatched the delivery boy’s money which he received after delivering the order.

Later, the delivery boy, who was seen crying in the CCTV footage, had exchanged some words with the street criminals while they were fleeing from the location. Surprisingly, one of the dacoits had made a merciful move by returning the snatched assets to the boy and hugged him before leaving the site.