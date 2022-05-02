Video: Food delivery boy snatches mobile phone, shot by Karachi citizen

KARACHI: A CCTV footage showed muggers using the disguise of a food delivery boy to snatch mobile phone from a citizen in Karachi’s Korangi area, ARY News reported on Monday.

The CCTV footage of Sunday’s incident has surfaced in which a citizen was seen talking on a mobile phone outside his house when three muggers on a motorcycle reached there.

One of the muggers was using the disguise of a food delivery boy who came to the citizen and snatched his mobile phone. When the muggers were fleeing from the scene, the owner of the house came out and opened fire on the muggers.

The muggers fell to the ground from the firing of the citizen, whereas, one of the street criminals got wounded. Other accomplices of the street criminals fled from the street after leaving behind their motorcycle.

Earlier on April 30, Karachi citizens had caught two armed street criminals in Bahadurabad and subjected them to torture before handing them over to the police.

Two armed street criminals equipped with a pistol and knife had been looting citizens in the busy marketplace of the Bahadurabad area in Karachi. The locals had resisted the robbery on the scene and managed to catch the street criminals.

A citizen had taken the knife from one of the dacoit’s hands and stabbed his neck. The dacoits had failed to flee from the scene after being surrounded by a large group of locals.

