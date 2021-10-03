Delivery boy stages robbery of Rs1.5m, gets caught

KARACHI: Police have arrested a delivery boy of a private company for allegedly staging a robbery bid with an associate to loot around Rs1.5 million.

A police official said the robbery case was resolved within 12 hours of it being reported.

Junaid Amjad informed that he was robbed of Rs14,83,000 in cash by two unknown men at gunpoint on Shahrah-e-Liaquat at around 11am on Oct 1.

During investigation, it transpired that the delivery guy along with an associate, Ghulam Yaseen, staged the robbery to get away with the money.

The police said Yaseen has gone into hiding and efforts are underway to arrest him at the earliest.

On Sept 27, a street criminal had killed a delivery rider on a busy road in Karachi for putting up resistance to his robbery bid.

The shocking incident took place in the Sohrab Goth area where a delivery rider was allegedly shot in the head over resisting the robbery. After receiving the bullet in the head, the delivery rider fell on the ground and died on the spot.

