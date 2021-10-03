3 men planning investment after cash van heist arrested

PESHAWAR: Peshawar police on Sunday arrested three men for their alleged involvement in the Rs205 million cash van heist in Karachi.

Suspects Salman, Mohammad Sajid and Mohammad Amin were arrested during a raid within the jurisdiction of the provincial capital’s Tehkal police station, the superintendent of police (SP) Cantt said.

He relayed that an amount of Rs7 million and the car used in the crime were recovered from them.

The police official said the suspects planned to invest the looted money in Peshawar, adding that Karachi police have been intimated about the arrests.

On August 9, the driver of a cash van had fled with Rs205 million from a bank on I.I. Chundrigar Road. A case was registered against the driver and his accomplices at the Meethadar police station.

The police had said that after guards of a private company left to deliver cash to a bank located at I.I. Chundrigar road, the driver of the cash van ran away with the vehicle.

Earlier, City SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz said that so far, 12 suspects had been arrested in the case with a total amount of over Rs38 million, Rs 220,000 worth of gold and a car purchased using the looted money recovered from nine of the accused.

