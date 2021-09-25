Police submit challan in court in Rs 205 million cash van heist

KARACHI: Police on Saturday submitted an interim charge sheet of Rs205 million cash van heist at the court of Judicial Magistrate-South, ARY News reported.

Police filed interim challan in the court after completion of its investigation of the robbery, adding charges of theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy in the charge sheet.

The police has said in its charge sheet that 12 accused in the mega cash heist were arrested and another 12 were at large. Over 30.8 million robbed cash and jewelery has been recovered, according to the challan.

“A suspected hi-roof was seen behind the cash van, in the CCTV footage,” according to the charge sheet. “Accused Zulfiqar had got the hi-roof from its owners in the pretext of picnic,” police said. “The driver robbed cash, arms and DVR, from the cash van with seven accomplices,” according to the challan.

Judicial Magistrate’s court approved the charge sheet and adjourned further hearing of the case until Sept. 30.

Earlier, City SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz said that 12 suspects were arrested in the case with a total amount of over Rs38 million, Rs 220,000 worth of gold and a car purchased using the looted money recovered from nine accused.

On August 9, the driver of a cash van had fled with Rs205 million from a bank on I.I. Chundrigar Road. A case was registered against the driver and his accomplices at the Meethadar police station.

The police had said that after guards of a private company left to deliver cash to a bank located at I.I. Chundrigar road, the driver of the cash van ran away with the vehicle.